West Ham, Newcastle and Southampton are interested in signing former Leicester striker Ahmed Musa, who is currently a free agent.

The 87-cap Nigeria international has been without a club since he left Saudi Arabian outfit Al Nassr in 2020.

Musa recently trained with Sam Allardyce’s West Brom, although the Baggies decided against offering the 28-year-old a contract.

However, he could be set for an ever better move if 90min are to be trusted.

Instead of fighting out a relegation battle, Musa could join Champions League chasing West Ham or mid-table sides Newcastle and Southampton.

While there is always a degree of scepticism surrounding a free agent, the Jos, Plateau State-born forward has enjoyed a decent career and could still have much to offer at 28.

Musa once cost a club-record £16 million when Leicester brought him to England after winning their shock Premier League title in 2016.

He didn’t do too well in England’s top-flight, scoring just twice in 21 Premier League appearances.

However, 88 career goals, 87 international caps and four goals in seven World Cup appearances represents a respectable career.

With West Ham, lacking in depth behind Michail Antonio, David Moyes could potentially take a punt on Musa.