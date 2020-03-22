Three Portsmouth players test positive for coronavirus

Portsmouth have confirmed that three of their players have tested positive for coronavirus.

James Bolton, Andy Cannon and Sean Raggett all returned positive results after the League One club received a second batch of test results on Friday night.

Pompey’s players were tested following their FA Cup clash against Arsenal after several of the Gunners squad had been in contact with Olympiacos owner Evangelos Marinakis on the night of their Europa League tie.

Marinakis confirmed he had the virus on March 10.

Portsmouth are still awaiting more results, but the players are self-isolating.

Pompey’s chief executive Mark Catlin told the club’s website: “I received the news last night and immediately spoke to (manager) Kenny (Jackett) and head physio Bobby Bacic. Kenny and I then spoke to all three players.

“Football is not immune from this virus and I can assure you that it only really hits home when those that you know contract it.

“All three players were in good spirits and perfectly calm – showing mild or no symptoms – and are looking forward to overcoming it as quickly as possible.

“We once again urge everyone to follow the current government guidelines.”

Raggett tweeted: “Thank you for people’s concerns I’m feeling good now but self isolating so not to spread anything, if anyone’s come into contact with me over last couple of weeks be careful who you are around, stay safe.”