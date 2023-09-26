Three poly students shot, one kidnapped in Nasarawa 

Three students of the Isa Mustapha Agwai Polytechnic in Lafia, Nasarawa State, have been reportedly shot by gunmen.

It was learnt that the incident occurred off-campus around 08:00pm on Monday.

According to the report, the gunmen also abducted one female student and ND ll student of Science Laboratory Technology, identified as Ajoke.

The students, who sustained gunshot injuries, were said to be receiving treatment in a hospital.