Three politically relevant series you don’t want to miss

There is so much joy in the air, and it’s fantastic to behold! The year’s end is upon us, and there’s a buzzing that no one can deny. We all want to kick back, relax, bond with family and friends, and have a great time. We’ve got the perfect way to do that, especially if you’re still going to work at this point.

There is no better way to relax in a time like this after a day of work than with a great show, and Africa Magic’s got you!

There are three fantastic shows currently airing on Africa Magic Showcase and Urban that will entertain you, intrigue and excite you all at once. Interestingly, all three shows involve serious power play, a host of romantic relations, and familial ties that are as unique as they are problematic.

Covenant has reached a fever pitch with fans of Talia-J at the centre, brimming with joy and the wise ones also being apprehensive about what is to come. The political drama series follows the powerful families of the Ijimakindes, Gbadamosis, Erhus and the citizens of Oritameta. The show follows the complexities between the ruling class and the citizens, the craziness that accompanies broken homes, and the drama that love and pride can create. Every minute of the show will keep you on the edge of your seat, and you can watch it every evening at 8 pm on Africa Magic Showcase or the Omnibus on Saturday morning.

Itura, which follows the travails, triumphs and peculiarities of the great people of Ibaokuta, has come to a head after 55 episodes. The people are bound to great Oyo warriors. There is also famine in the land, the start of anarchy and a tussle for the Stone throne. There are several questions right now, and every episode leaves us itching for more answers. Who will eventually win the rights to the stone throne, Aremo Sijuade, Aremo Obafemi or Odejimi? Who will win Moremi’s hands, Diekola or Odejimi? And finally, when will the warriors representing the Aare of Ibadan leave? Find answers to these questions when you watch the show every weekday at 8:30 pm on Africa Magic Showcase or the Omnibus on Saturday morning.

The Rishantes, on the hand, follow the powerful, wealthy, and passionate Rishante family. Some unseen forces, bonded enemies, spies, and circumstances could bring about a catastrophic end for the family. They must overcome the family strife and disagreements that plague their seemingly happy lives to take on the enemies trying to rip them apart. Set in Abuja, the series understudies their individual lives, familial losses and wins. Watch the show on weekdays at 8 pm on Africa Magic Urban.

If this story has piqued your interest, but you are behind on the series, catch up via DStv Catch Up app or on Showmax and continue following the show on DStv afterwards. We promise you’ve never seen Nigerian series this great!

Stay connected and witness all this excitement on Africa Magic. As part of the Christmas cheer, DStv will gift you by upgrading your subscription when you pay for a new month’s viewing between December 20 to January 5, 2023. Stay connected by dialling *288# or using the MyDStv App to avoid getting disconnected. Join the conversation on the official Africa Magic page on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram using the hashtags #AMItura, #AMRishantes and #AMCovenant.