Three policemen killed in Anambra

Three policemen have been shot dead by yet-to-be-identified armed men in Anambra State.

According to a viral video, the incident happened in Umunze, Orumba South Local Government Area of the state Thursday afternoon.

The trending video showed that the murdered officers were mobile policemen attached to the 29 PMF and 54 PMF, Umunze.

Reacting to the attack, the Police Public Relations Officer, Anambra State Police Command, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, described it as an unfortunate incident.

He said that reinforcement teams had been sent to the area.

“It is an unfortunate incident and is part of the highest price security officers pay in serving the nation but the police command is not deterred by this development.

“The reinforcement teams are already in the area and the manhunt for the assailants is ongoing while joint security patrols have been intensified in the area,” he added.