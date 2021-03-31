Police authorities have confirmed that three officers were killed while four are still missing after a clash between security operatives and some hoodlums in Essien Udim Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.

The police spokesperson in Akwa Ibom, Odiko MacDon, said in the statement on Wednesday that a police team was in the local government area to maintain peace when it came under attack on Wednesday.

“The Commissioner of Police, Amiengheme Andrew, is deeply saddened by the unprovoked attack on security personnel who were out maintaining the peace yesterday, 30th March, 2021 which led to the demise of CSP Ben Ajide who was the Commander of the Command’s Quick Intervention Unit and two others, while four others are missing,” MacDon, a Superintendent of Police, said in the statement.

The cause of the attack, he said, was unknown, but that a discreet investigation is underway to unravel the cause of the unprovoked attack.