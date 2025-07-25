Three policemen for trial as AIG disbands unit over LASU incident

The Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Zone 2 Command, AIG Adegoke Fayoade, has disbanded a unit and ordered the trial of three officers over an alleged misconduct at the Lagos State University.

Fayoade confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday, linking it to a viral video involving officers attempting to arrest a LASU female student.

He described the officers’ actions as embarrassing and unprofessional, stressing the need to curb corruption and indiscipline within the command.

NAN gathered that the AIG acted on Monday after meeting the student, her landlord, LASU officials, and representatives from the student body.

The landlord had petitioned Zone 2 against the student, but the petition was later found to be misleading and inappropriate for the zonal office.

After viewing the viral video, the AIG invited both the student and the landlord to his office for clarification on the matter.

Findings revealed that the AIG said he had no prior knowledge of the petition and did not authorise such a landlord-tenant dispute at his level.

A police source stated that such complaints are better handled at the state level and not escalated to a zonal command without due cause.

Consequently, the AIG referred the matter to the Lagos State Commissioner of Police for proper investigation and resolution.

Following this, the AIG disbanded the implicated unit and issued a written query to its team leader for procedural failure.

Three other officers seen displaying abusive conduct in the video were suspended and placed under Orderly Room Trial.

Depending on findings, the officers may face dismissal or rank reduction based on the severity of their actions.

