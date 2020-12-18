Three policemen and five palace guards have been confirmed dead in the attack on the convoy of the Emir of Kauran Namoda, Alhaji Muhammad Sunusi.

The attack on the Emir’s convoy occurred in the early hours of Friday (today).

According to information made available by the Katsina State Police Command, Sanusi’s convoy ran into the bandits at about 12:30am while returning to Zamfara State from Abuja at Funtua, along Funtua-Gusau Road.

The spokesman of the Command, Gambo Isah, said the policemen in the front escort vehicle engaged the bandits in a gun duel as a result of which the driver of the vehicle was shot at and lost control of the vehicle, which summersaulted and fell into a nearby pond.

A team of policemen, led by the Divisional Police Officer of Funtua, Isah said, arrived the scene, rescued the Emir and recovered eight dead bodies, comprising three policemen and five palace guards.

Isah said investigation was ongoing.