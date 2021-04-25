Three Mobile Police officers in Ogun State police command have been arrested for extorting a sum of N153,000 from one Sheriff Adedigba, a student of Lagos State University.

The three policemen namely: Inspector Sunday John, Sgt. Jimoh Asimiya and Sgt. Solomon Adedapo, allegedly forcefully extorted the said amount of money from the complainant while he was travelling from Abeokuta to Lagos.

According to a statement by the public relations officer of the state police command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, when the Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Edward Awolowo Ajogun, heard about the incident on social media, he promptly directed the DPO Owode Egba Division whose jurisdiction the incident happened to fish out the erring officers with immediate effect.

The three officers were identified and apprehended. The money was recovered from them and returned to the victim.

They are currently undergoing departmental orderly room trial where appropriate punishment will be awarded to them, the police spokesman said.

“The CP, therefore, appealed to members of the public not to hesitate to report any officer of the command found doing anything that is not consistent with the law of the land,” the statement read.

The police commissioner also warned officers and men of the command to desist from any act capable of tarnishing the image of the force, as such will not be condoned.