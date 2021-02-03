Three police officers with the Ebonyi State Police Command were killed on Wednesday in a road accident at the Isieke Junction on Abakaliki-Enugu Expressway.

The State Commissioner of Police, Garba Aliyu, who confirmed the incident in a telephone interview with some journalists, said 10 other police officers sustained injuries.

Aliyu said: “Yes, I am in the hospital now.

“We lost three officers, while 10 others are under intensive care in the hospital.”

According to Garba, the accident happened while the officers were returning from a “peace-keeping-mission” after a communal crisis in Ezza-Effium, Ohaukwu Local Government Area of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that a leadership tussle among members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers in the two communities degenerated into a communal crisis.