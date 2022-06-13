Three Pastors kidnapped in Kogi, police begin rescue mission

The Kogi State Police Command has confirmed the abduction of three missionaries by gunmen suspected to be kidnapers.

The State Commissioner of Police, Edward Egbuka, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria in Lokoja

According to the police, the abducted missionaries are Evangelist Peter Adigidzi, Pastor Mike Baba and Pastor Sunday Abah, all working with Child Evangelical Fellowship and residents of Lokoja.

Egbuka said they got a report from the Children Evangelism Ministry that three of its missionaries were on Friday abducted.

“We are aware of the unfortunate and worrisome incident and have taken drastic measures to track down the suspected abductors to rescue the clerics,” Egbuka said.

Egbuka said that the police tactical team had been deployed to strategic places in search of the victims and to arrest of the kidnapers to face the wrath of the law.

The Kogi State Coordinator of Children Evangelism Ministry, Evangelist Charles Esho, explained that the victims were on an assignment at Ejule Community in Ofu Local Government Area of the state when the incident occurred.

Esho appealed to the security operatives to assist in searching and rescuing the missionaries to unite them with their family members.

He said: “As a ministry, we are passionately appealing to the security operatives to do something drastic to rescue the clerics from their abductors.

“We are all worried over the safety of the abducted brothers as we don’t know where they (abductors) have taken them to as up till this moment there’s no word from them.”

The clergyman called for prayers for the safety and divine rescue of the victims within the shortest possible time.

NAN.