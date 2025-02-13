Passengers aboard Air Peace London-Lagos flight arrested

In a dramatic turn of events, three passengers aboard an Air Peace flight from London to Lagos have been arrested by security operatives at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

It was gathered that the three passengers, identified as Adedigba Adewale, Ashibogu Magnus, and Iwonze Benjamin, were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly engaging in unruly behaviour during flight.

The incident reportedly began when two of the passengers, Adewale and Magnus, originally seated in Economy Class, their assigned seats, forcefully occupied seats in the Business Class cabin and refused multiple directives from the crew to return to their assigned seats.

Despite efforts to de-escalate the situation, the unruly passengers were defiant, creating a tense atmosphere onboard.

In addition to disregarding crew instructions, they were also seen openly drinking alcohol they had brought onto the flight, further worsening the disturbance.

The third unruly passenger identified as Iwonze Benjamin also joined in the consumption of the rum.

Their behaviour raised security and safety concerns among passengers and crew, thereby prompting the flight captain to make repeated announcements from the cockpit.

The flight crew alerted Nigerian security agencies ahead of landing, ensuring law enforcement officials were ready to apprehend the disruptive passengers upon arrival.

Upon landing, law enforcement officials were on ground to apprehend the individuals who were taken into custody for further investigations.

Authorities are currently investigating the incident, and appropriate legal action is expected to follow, the airline said in a statement by its spokesman, Dr. Ejike Ndiulo, on Thursday.

