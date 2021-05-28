Two operatives and two hoodlums were confirmed killed on Friday as gunmen invaded the Umutu Police Station in a botched attempt to possibly destroy the facility and cart away arms.

According to the Delta State Police Command’s spokesman, DSP Edafe Bright, armed men in their numbers stormed the station around 1:30am, shooting sporadically, but they were faced with stiff resistance by the men on duty.

The hoodlums eventually had to retreat, but two of them were gunned down and many others sustained injury.

Two police officers were also killed in the incident, while another officer, an Assistant Superintendent of Police, later died of high blood pressure in the hospital.

According to Bright, as the hoodlums retreated, they carried their dead along with them.

He said: “The command lost two policemen, while one ASP died out of high blood pressure in the hospital.

“The bandits who came with the intention of causing mayhem and burning down the station and carting away arms did not succeed, as they could not penetrate the station. Normalcy has been restored.”

The Commissioner of Police, Ali Ari, has assured members of the public that every measure has been put in place to arrest those responsible for the attack, Bright said.