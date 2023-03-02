Three NYSC members to repeat service year in Bauchi

Rifkatu Yakubu, the National Youth Service Corps Coordinator in Bauchi State, said three corps members of the 2022 Batch ‘A’ stream II would repeat their service year completely.

The Coordinator revealed this development in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Bauchi on Thursday.

Yakubu spoke during the collection of discharge certificates by the corps members.

She said that the affected corps members were sanctioned for various offences, including absconding and absenteeism during their service year.

The State Coordinator reiterated that the scheme had zero tolerance for truancy and would not hesitate to punish any erring corps member.

According to her, seven others will have their service year extended for a few weeks and days for various misconducts during their service year.

She said that out of the 1,412 corps members who passed out, three would be rewarded with the State Honours Award.

Yakubu explained that the state honour award was due to their outstanding contribution toward uplifting the living standards of their host communities with well thought-out community development projects.

She also said that the scheme, in line with its mission of contributing to the development of the country, posted a good number of corps medical personnel to the rural areas of the state.

Yakubu said that the corps medical personnel, through the scheme’s Health Initiative for Rural Dwellers, assisted thousands of citizens in the rural communities across the state.

She added: “I would like to urge the outgoing corps members to continue to be good ambassadors of the scheme and also maximise the skills acquisition and entrepreneurship learnt during their service year.”