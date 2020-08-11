The Ibadan Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has arrested 32 alleged internet fraudsters in the city.

Th arrest was contained in a statement signed by its Head, Media and Publicity of the EFCC, Dele Oyewale, and made available to newsmen in Ibadan on Tuesday.

According to the statement, the suspects included three members of the National Youth Service Corps, 19 undergraduates and 10 others.

Oyewale stated that the suspects were apprehended during a raid on their hideout in Ogbomoso area of Oyo State.

He stated that officers of the commission swooped on the hideout “after diligent analysis of a series of intelligence gathered on their criminal activities.

“Three of the suspects claimed to be members of the National Youth Service Corps, while 19 said they were undergraduates in various universities across the country.

“The remaining 10 laid claim to sundry vocations.”

Oyewale stated that 12 exotic cars, several phones, laptops and some incriminating documents were recovered at the point of arrest.

The commission’s spokesman also said the suspects were subjected to thorough screening by its medical officials in line with the COVID-19 protocols.

He stated that the suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigations were concluded.