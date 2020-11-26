Three Nigerians have been nabbed by the International Police Organisation for alleged involvement in a cyber scam across 150 countries targeting government and private firms.

The Interpol made this known on its website on Wednesday.

The arrest, the organisation said, was carried out by a joint operation of the Interpol, a cybersecurity company, Group-IB, and the Nigeria Police Force, tagged: “Operation Falcon.”

It said: “The suspects are alleged to have developed phishing links, domains, and mass mailing campaigns in which they impersonated representatives of organisations.

“They, then, used these campaigns to disseminate 26 malware programmes, spyware, and remote access tools, including AgentTesla, Loki, Azorult, Spartan, and the nanocore and Remcos Remote Access Trojans.

“These programmes were used to infiltrate and monitor the systems of victim organisations and individuals, before launching scams and syphoning funds.

“According to Group-IB, the prolific gang is believed to have compromised government and private sector companies in more than 150 countries since 2017.”