Three new High Court judges appointed in Nasarawa

The National Judicial Council has appointed three new High Courts judges in Nassarawa State in order to further strengthen the state’s judiciary.

The Chief Judge of the state, Justice Suleiman Dikko, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Lafia on Wednesday.

Dikko gave the names of the new judges as Mustapher Ramat-Abdulmumuni, Hanatu Mohammed and Abdulahi Ozegya.

He said that the appointment of the judges was to fill the vacancy created by death and the establishment of new high courts.

Dikko said: “The appointment would go a long way towards decongesting the number of cases in the other high court thereby leading to quick dispensation of justice.”

He said the appointment was done after the candidates had been screened by the state’s Judicial Service Commission.

The CJ told NAN that the appointments were based on merit and added that the exercise followed due process.

Dikko commended the State Government for providing accommodation and vehicles for the new judges.

He promised that more courtrooms in the state would be renovated and enabling environment created for the judicial officers to do their work effectively.