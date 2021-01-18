The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, Hakeem Odumosu, on Monday received the new Deputy Commissioners of Police recently deployed to the Lagos State Police Command in his Ikeja office.

This was disclosed in a statement by the spokesman of the Command, Muyiwa Adejobi, on Monday.

The new Deputy Commissioners of Police are Ahmed Kontangora, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Department of Operations; DCP Bassey Ewah, Deputy Commissioner of Police Department of Finance and Administration; and DCP Adegoke Fayoade, Deputy Commissioner of Police, State CID, Panti, Yaba.

The Commissioner of Police briefed and deliberated with them on the security situation in the state and the need to harmonise the Anti Crime Strategies being put in place for better policing, noting that every department in the command must synergise with one another to form a strong bonding towards effective discharge of police duties.

Odumosu charged them to sanitise their departments as laziness, unprofessionalism, misuse of power, drunkenness on duty, violation of human rights and inappropriate behaviours will not be tolerated in the command.

He further admonished them to improve on the already existing modern policing platforms in the command.

In another development, the police boss confirmed the arrest of 11 suspected cultists, who have been terrorising Owode Elede, Agiliti, Maidan and Afinjuomo, all in Mile 12 and Ketu areas of Lagos State on Friday and Saturday in different operations carried out by the police operatives attached to Ketu Division of the command.

The suspected cultists are Yusuf Abiodun, m, 22; Jamiu Salami, m, 30; Dare Taiwo, m, 27; Oluwatobiloba Aberaman, m; Balogun Taofeek, m, 18; Samuel Owolabi, m, 16; Ejemina Godfrey, m, 39; Godwin Innocent, m, 22; Keneting Uduenga, m, 29; Ayeni Wales, m, 29; and Lekan Olajide, m, 22.

Items recovered from them included one locally-made pistol with life cartridges, weed suspected to be Indian hemp and assorted charms.

The Police Chief reiterated his commitment to fighting cultism and other crimes within the state to stand still.

He therefore directed that the suspects be handed over to the new Deputy Commissioner of Police State CID, Panti for further investigation.

Odumosu seized the opportunity to appreciate members of the public in the state for their support in providing intelligence and commitment in all ramifications to making policing easy in the state.