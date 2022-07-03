Three nabbed for rape, forceful initiation of a young girl to cult

Men of Ogun State police command on the 30th of June 2022 arrested three members of the dreaded Eiye confraternity, who forcefully initiated a young girl (name withheld) into their cult group after they had gang raped her.

This was disclosed in a statement on Sunday by the command’s spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi.

He said the suspects, Daniel Njoku a.k.a Agege, Damilare Ogundiran and Adebayo Olamilekan were arrested following a report lodged at Ajuwon divisional headquarters by the mother of the victim, who reported that, she sent her 15 years old daughter on errand at Akute Odo area, but was waylaid on the road by Daniel Njoku, who forcefully took her to his gang at their hideout where the young girl was gang raped, beaten and forcefully initiated into Eiye cult group.

According to the statement, the complainant further explained that her daughter was threatened by the suspects that she would be killed if she dare informed anybody about the incident.

“Upon the report, the DPO Ajuwon division, SP Andrew Akinseye detailed his detectives to go after the hoodlums.

The team, acting on a credible intelligence, located the hideout of the group at Akute Odo area, stormed the place and succeeded in arresting three members of the gang.

“The suspects have confessed to the commission of the crime, they informed the police that they were desperately looking for more members to join their group, especially female members, and that was what prompted them to do what they did.”

Meanwhile, the commissioner of police, CP Lanre Bankole, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to anti cultists section of the state criminal investigation department for discreet investigation.