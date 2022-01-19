Three nabbed for murder of Doctor, friend, withdrawal of N2m from his account

The Federal Capital Territory Police Command has arrested three persons over alleged murder of a medical practitioner, Dr. Obisike Ibe, and his friend in Abuja.

The Commissioner of Police in charge of FCT, Babaji Sunday, disclosed this at a news conference on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said that Ibe, a staff member of Zenith Lab and Kidney Centre, Abuja and his friend, Ezekiel Edoja, both of House D2, 24 Street, Games Village Estate, Abuja, were allegedly murdered by the suspects.

Sunday said that the command had, since the receipt of the information, deposited the corps at the morgue and embarked on an aggressive manhunt, amidst painstaking investigations.

He said that the perpetrators of the dastardly act also carted away an envelope containing about $1,000, the mobile phone of the doctor, his ATM card and a vehicle.

He said that the ATM card was used to withdraw money to the tune of N2 million from the deceased account on December 13.

The CP said that the three suspects arrested, upon interrogation, confessed to having plotted and committed the offence.

He also said that a 22-year-old man had been arrested over the murder of one Mohammed Usman, a farmer, by unknown persons in Karu area of Abuja.

The Police Commissioner said that the deceased was murdered while working on his farmland.

He said that the suspect was arrested on January 14, following a report at Karu Divisional Police Headquarters, adding that the identity of the suspect, at the time of the report, was a mystery.

Sunday said: “Upon receipt of this information, intelligence and tactical assets of the command, attached to Karu divisional police headquarters, were immediately drafted to the scene and investigation commenced in earnest.

“Thorough investigation led to the arrest of the suspect, who voluntarily confessed in a written statement, to have stabbed the deceased and taken flight for fear of apprehension.

“The suspect told the investigation team that he stabbed the deceased during the fight that ensued between them.”

Sunday said that the cutlass used in causing injuries to the leg of the deceased before stabbing him on the rib was recovered on the cliff where the suspect hid it.

He said that the command had also arrested a security man with a construction company in Utako area of Abuja over alleged theft of a car from the company’s car park.

The police boss said that the arrest followed a report of a stolen black Toyota Camry car, with registration number: BDG 356 BH, on January 9 by management of the construction company

He said that the vehicle was removed from the car parked in a highly fortified compound during a security system upgrade where a CCTV was temporarily put off.

He said: “Upon receipt of this information, the tactical and intelligence asset at the command’s disposal, attached to Utako Divisional Police Headquarters, were set in motion.

“Following a highly digitalised discrete investigation, the suspect, a security staff of the company, was arrested in connection with the act.

“The stolen vehicle was also recovered from the suspect.”

Sunday said that the suspects would be charged to court upon completion of investigation.