Three nabbed by police for alleged motorcycles, tricycles theft

Three persons have been nabbed by operatives of the Ogun State Police Command for alleged motorcycles theft.

The spokesperson of the Command, Superintendent of Police Omolola Odutola, made this known in a statement on Saturday.

According to Odutola, the Divisional Police Officer, Sagamu Police Division, Oyekanmi Fatoberu, successfully led his team to apprehend some notorious robbers who specialise in tricycles and motorcycles’ theft on August 20, 2023.

Acting on a tip-off, one Shaibu Isah, a 21-year-old resident of Ibadan, Oyo State, who was known for stealing motorcycles in Ogun State and then disappearing to Oyo State, was spotted at the Central Mosque in Ago Iwoye, Ogun State and apprehended.

Based on the credible information received, Fatoberu, a Chief Superintendent of Police, mobilised his team to the scene and caught Isah in the act of trying to unchain and steal a parked Bajaj Boxer motorcycle with registration number SGM 557 VQ, which was recovered as evidence and taken to the Sagamu Police Station.

Isah has confessed to the crime.

In a separate incident, Sunday Achiri, 23, and Azeez Mufutaru, 27, both residents of Abari area in Mowe and Inarowo Igbo Street in Ijebu Ode, Ogun State, were arrested for planning to steal a tricycle that was given to them on hire purchase.

They admitted to absconding with the tricycle, registered as SRA 036 UM, belonging to an individual simply identified as Precious from Mowe, with the intention of disposing it.

The suspects, along with the recovered tricycle, have been handed over to the Divisional Police Officer, Redeemed Police Division for further investigation.

The Command Commissioner, CP Alamutu Abiodun Mustapha, advised members of the public to opt for smart hire purchase systems that involve trackable hirers to prevent incidents of absconding and property diversion.