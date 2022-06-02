Three months after coming under gunmen attack in Anambra, Chimela Nwoke is still missing 

If the family of Chimela Nwoke knew what was about to befall them three months ago, they wouldn’t have allowed their father to embark on a business trip to Anambra State.

The current situation in the family of Nwoke can be described as one filled with tears and anguish since Chimela Nwoke went missing after he was attacked by gunmen in Ihiala, Anambra State while returning from a business trip with some friends.

According to Nwoke’s daughter, Lilian, her father after losing his marine job went into driving as a side hustle in order to keep body and soul together.

She said that the father had been travelling to other states peacefully until he was directed by the company where he worked to pick up a top shot in Anambra State whose identity this paper is yet to verify.

Lilian further explained that after the father with other drivers he travelled with to Anambra, finished the business that brought them to the state, on their way back to Port-Harcourt, while getting to Ihiala, they were ambushed by gunmen who opened fire on them.

According to Lilian, three other vehicles that were in his father’s convoy luckily escaped.

She said the three vehicles that escaped from the gunmen were bullet proof cars, the father who was driving a manual Hilux van with a mobile police officer sitting in the front, could not manoeuvre his way out.

While the police officer was fast to escape, abandoning his gun in the process, the father was unfortunately caught up in the entire attack.

On the day of the attack, Lilian further recounted that his father’s mobile number was going through until it suddenly went dead. It was the mobile police officer who narrowly escaped from his father’s vehicle that came back home to narrate to the family what happened.

Three months after, nobody can tell if Nwoke is still alive or not. Even his abductors have not established any form of communication with the family after the horrific incident that led to his disappearance.

She also said that an entry was made both in Anambra and Rivers Police commands where the family live.

However, the family is appealing to the government of Professor Chukwuma Soludo to look into the case and help to find their father as his absence has brought pain and anguish to the entire family.