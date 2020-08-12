The Ministries of the Environment, Agriculture and Rural Development and Interior have agreed to give a facelift to the National Parks in the country.

Dr. Mohammad Abubakar, Minister of Environment; Alhaji Sabo Nanono; Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development; and Rauf Aregbesola, Minister of Interior, all called for synergy to safeguard the National Parks and make them tourist attraction centres.

Abubakar, who received the duo in his office on Wednesday in Abuja, said there was the need to strengthen the service of the national parks with equipped personnel to safeguard its natural resources.

He said the Presidency had called for a coordinated approach from the three ministries to improve the national parks, adding that this would enhance economy and the nation’s heritage.

Nanono said the Ministry of Agriculture would work with the rest ministries in the management of the parks and wild lives forest reserve in the country.

He said the three ministries would proffer solutions to improve the service of parks and agro forestry in the country.

Aregbesola said the responsibility of the Federal Government was to ensure security and to improve the welfare of its citizens and biodiversity.

He said: “It is in the interest of the environment that we must check our wild lives, conserve the flora, green the environment, empower the wild lives rangers, tackle desertification among others.”