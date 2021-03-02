A Central Area Court sitting in Kasuwan Nama, Jos, Plateau State on Tuesday sentenced three men to one year in prison for attempting to rob a man of his phone.

The men: Simon Peter, 26-year-old welder; Abraham Noah, 23-year-old driver; and Jerry Luka, 22-year-old driver, were caught attempting to rob a man.

A panel of two Magistrates, Ghazali Adam and Hyacinth Dolnaan, who sentenced the convicts after they pleaded guilty to the offence, gave them an option of N10,000 fine or 12 months in prison.

They said the judgment would serve as a deterrent to those who would want to indulge in such criminal act.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Daniel Longwal, told the court that the case was reported at the Anglo-Jos Police Station on February 20, 2021 by one Ajala Victor of Angwan New Road, Jos, who was the complainant.

The prosecutor said the convicts attacked the complainant on the road and attempted to take his phone.

The complainant raised the alarm and people came out to help him and the convicts were arrested.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 59 and 272 of the Plateau State Penal Code Law.