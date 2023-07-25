Three men in police net for alleged gang rape in Adamawa

828 828

The police have arrested three suspects for allegedly gang raping a 15-year- old girl in Mayo Belwa Local Government Area of the state.

This is contained in a statement issued by SP Suleiman Nguroje, the Command’s Spokesperson, in Yola on Tuesday.

He named the suspects as Uzairu Dan-Fulani, 25, Hassan Nasir, 25 and Yahaya Edward 26.

”The suspects abducted the girl on July 20 when she boarded a tricycle from Mayo Belwa to Ngurore.

”The Commissioner of Police (CP) in Adamawa, Afolabi Babatola, has ordered a thorough investigation into the crime with a view to prosecute the perpetrators,” he said.

Nguroje called on the general public to be vigilant, report any suspicious activity to the police and key into the command’s effort towards fighting all forms of Gender- Based Violence.