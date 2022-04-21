Three men in court over alleged shop breaking, theft

The Police on Thursday arraigned three men, Akinniyi Opeyemi, 27, Musa Abdulhameed, 40, and Michael Daniel, 29, before an Ado-Ekiti Magistrates’ Court over alleged shop breaking and stealing.

The defendants, whose addresses were not given, are facing a two-count charge of shop breaking and stealing.

The police prosecutor, Sgt. Sodiq Adeniyi, told the Court that the defendants committed the offence on April 17 at about 3:00 a.m. in Ado-Ekiti.

He alleged that the defendants broke into the shop of one Joy Udo.

Adeniyi also alleged that the defendants stole goods worth N1 million from the shop of the complainant.

He noted that the offences contravened sections 324 and 302(a) of the criminal code laws of Ekiti State, 2021.

The prosecutor asked the Court for an adjournment to enable him to study the case file and present his witnesses.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against them.

Counsel for the defendants, Chris Omokhafe, urged the court to grant them bail, with a promise that they would not jump bail.

The Magistrate, Dolapo Kay-Williams, granted bail to the defendants in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties each in like sum.

She adjourned the case until May 19 for hearing.