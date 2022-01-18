Three men in court over alleged motorcycle theft

Three men on Tuesday appeared before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing a motorcycle worth N360,000.

The defendants – Sheriff Bunu, 22; Abacha Abubakar, 22; and Bukar Abubakar, 19; whose addresses were not provided, are facing two counts of conspiracy and stealing.

They, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The prosecutor, Insp Funmi Akinleye, told the court that the defendants committed the offences on Dec. 11, 2021 at Oke-Ira, Ogba, Lagos.

Akinleye said that the defendants stole one Bajaj Boxer motorcycle belonging to the complainant, Gladys Ogunsanlu.

The prosecutor said the case was reported to the police leading to the arrest of the defendants.

He said the offences contravened Sections 287 and 411 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Section 287 stipulates three years imprisonment for stealing, while Section 411 prescribes two years for conspiracy.

The Magistrate, O. Oladele, granted each of the defendants bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties each in like sum.

Oladele said that the sureties should be gainfully employed with evidence of three years tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

She adjourned the case until Jan. 31, for mention.