The police charged Kola Erinfolami, 31; Kayode Kehinde, 34; and Quadri Erinfolami, 34, with four counts of conspiracy, breach of peace, assault and unlawful extortion.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Police Prosecutor, ASP Victor Eruada, told the court that the accused persons committed the offences on January 1, at 11 a.m., at Raji Rasak Street, Aboru, Iyana-ipaja, Lagos State.

Eruada said the defendants punched the complainant, Alhaji Ganiyu Salami, in the process of forcefully extorting from him.

He claimed that the defendants blocked roads and were extorting money from motorists unjustly.

He said the offences contravened the provisions of sections 411, 168, 173 and 303 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.‎

Section 173 stipulates a three-year jail term for offenders.‎

The Chief Magistrate, M. O Tanimola, granted the defendants N100,000 bail each with two sureties in like sum and adjourned the case until February 1, for further mention.