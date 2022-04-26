Three men in court for assaulting man wrongfully suspected of stealing phone

Three men were on Tuesday docked in a Magistrates’ Court in Ota, Ogun for assaulting man wrongfully suspected of stealing a cell phone.

The police charged Makinde Abiodun, 25; Opara Bashil, 25 and Olalekan Adewale,19, with conspiracy and assault.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp E.O. Adaraloye, told the court that the defendants and others at large, committed the offence on April 3 at about 2 a.m. at Cananland, Ota.

He said the defendants beat up Ibrahim Adebayo, inflicting injuries on his stomach when they suspected him wrongly of stealing cell phone.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 355 and 516 of the Criminal Code Laws of Ogun, 2006.

They, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Magistrate A.O. Adeyemi admitted each of the defendants to bail in the sum of N200,000 with one surety in like sum.

Adeyemi ordered that the surety must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and be gainfully employed.

She adjourned the case until April 28 for further hearing.