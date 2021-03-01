The police on Monday arraigned three men who allegedly damaged the door lock of a vehicle and stole N500,000 from it in an Ikeja, Lagos State Chief Magistrates’ Court.

The police charged Tare Patrick, 43; Dennis Ejiofor, 57; and Chukwuemeka Ebeleke, 47, with three counts of conspiracy, willful damage and stealing.

They, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecutor, ASP Benson Emuerhi, told the court that the trio committed the offence on January 26 at 10:30am at 45, Oluwatoyin Street, Shasha, Ikeja.

Emuerhi alleged that the defendants damaged the door lock of Honda Odyssey space wagon with Reg. Number AAA 486 FF to gain access into the the vehicle and stole N500,000, where the complainant, Shamsideen Abiose, parked it.

Emuerhi said the offences contravened the provisions of Sections 411, 350 and 278 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.‎

The Chief Magistrate, J.A. Adegun, granted the defendants bail of N100,000 each with one surety each in like sum.

Adegun adjourned the case till March 17 for hearing.