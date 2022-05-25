Three men in court for alleged N20m property theft

Three men, Daniel Kayode, Taiwo Cole, and Aminu Taiwo, on Wednesday, appeared before an Ejigbo Magistrates’ Court for alleged property theft of N20 million.

The prosecutor, Insp. Benedict Aigbokhan, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on Nov. 22, 2021, at No 45, Akindele Coker, Ikotun, Lagos.

Aigbokhan said that the defendants broke into a factory owned by one Michael Amanambu, and stole 15 moulds valued at N20 million.

According to him, the offences contravene Sections 287(7), 309 (1) (2) and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Section 287(7) provides seven years imprisonment, Section 309(1) (2) provides seven years imprisonment while Section 411 provides two imprisonment.

The trio pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Magistrate, K. A. Ariyo, granted them bail in the sum of N1 million each with two sureties each in like sum.

Ariyo ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed and one of the sureties must be a blood relative of the defendant.

She also ordered that the sureties must show evidence of tax payments to the Lagos State Government.

Ariyo adjourned the case until June 20 for mention.