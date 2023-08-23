Trending
Three men docked for allegedly stealing 12 pigs

Three men were on Wednesday docked in a Badagry Chief Magistrates Court in Lagos State for allegedly  stealing 12 pigs worth N720,000.

The police charged Moses Gbodogbe, 21; John Bokoh, 22; and Segun Samuel, 30;  whose addresses were not given with two counts of felony and theft.

They pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecution Counsel, ASP Clément Okuoimose told the court that the defendants  committed the offence on Aug.17, at about 5.00.a.m.at Age-Mowo area of Badagry, Lagos.

Okuoimose said that the defendants stole 12 pigs worth N720,000  belonging to  Samuel Godonu, the complainant.

The prosecutor said that some of the stolen pigs were recovered by the police during the investigation.

The offence,  he said, contravened the provisions of sections 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos, 2015.

The  Chief Magistrate, Fadahunsi Adefioye granted the defendants  bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum.

He said one of the sureties must be a blood relation with three years tax address verification.

Adefioye adjourned the case until Sep..25, for mention.

