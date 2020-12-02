Three men, Victor Arowolo, 30, Joseph Dada, 23, and Taiwo Omoloye, 43, were on Wednesday arraigned before an Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court for alleged burglary and stealing at Olorunsogo area of Ado-Ekiti.

Police prosecutor, Insp. Caleb Leranmo, told the court that the defendants committed the offence on November 18, when they unlawfully broke into the house of one Ayooade Omoniyi and carted away 48 different phones and the sum of N250, 000.

According to him, the offence contravened Section 390( a) of the Criminal Code, Cap. C 16. Laws of Ekiti State. 2012.

The pleas of the defendants were not taken as their counsels, Layi Obisesan and Emmanuel Folayan prayed the court to grant them bail, since the offence is a bailable one.

Chief Magistrate, Abdulhamid Lawal, consequently granted bail to the defendants in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties each in like sum, while adjourning the case to Jan. 7, 2021 for further hearing.