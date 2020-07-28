Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested three men out of the five that gang raped a lady (Name withheld) on July 23, 2020.

This was disclosed by the spokesman of the Command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, in a statement on Tuesday.

Oyeyemi said those arrested following a complaint at the Ogijo Divisional Police Office by the lady were Sola Olaoluwa, Ibrahim Kehinde and Lukman Banjoko.

The victim reported that she met one man, simply known as Enny Money, who gave her an App to download on her phone with the assurance that those she will meet through it will help her financially.

She further stated that as soon as she downloaded the App, one man, whom she later found out to be the same Enny Money, started chatting with her and invited her to Idimogun area of Ogijo.

On getting there, she was lured into a house where she was subsequently gang raped by five men who called themselves members of One Million Boys.

The gang, according to the victim, forced her to submission when they pointed a gun at her.

She said while they were taking turn to rape her, one of them was video recording it with his phone.

Upon the report, the DPO of Ogijo Division, CSP Muhammed Baba Suleiman, dispatched his detectives to go after the hoodlums and bring them to justice.

At about 5am July 24, 2020, the detectives succeeded in arresting the duo of Olaoluwa and Kehinde.

Their arrest led the detectives to the third suspect, Banjoko, who was arrested on July 26, 2020.

On interrogation, the suspects made confessional statements that they actually committed the crime as alleged by the victim.

They further confessed that the victim was the second person they gang raped in that area.

Recovered from them were one toy gun with which they used to force their victim to submission and the phone they used in video recording the act.

The Commissioner of Police, Edward A. Ajogun, has ordered the transfer of the suspect to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for thorough investigation.

Ajogun equally directed that the remaining members of the gang be hunted for and brought to justice.

