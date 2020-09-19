Operatives of the Anambra State Police Command have arrested a three-man gang, who abducted a 24-year-old lady on the pretext of securing a job for her.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Haruna Mohammed, disclosed this on Saturday 19 in a statement.

It was learnt that the suspects allegedly raped the victim repeatedly while in captivity despite collecting N400,000 as ransom from her relatives.

Mohammed said at about 2pm on Saturday, Police operatives attached to the Command’s Special Anti-Robbery Squad arrested the syndicate in Awkuzu.

The suspects were identified as Ekwugha Innocent Chinazo, 25, of Mgbguzo Awkuzu; Chidiebere Ogoegbunam, 24, of Egbu Awkuzu; and David Nnaemeka, 19, of the same address.

It was gathered that the suspects had on September 13, 2020 lured a 24-year-old lady residing at ST Michael Hostel, Temp side, Awka on the pretext of securing a job for her as a makeup artist, picked her up at Ukpo Junction along Enugu-Onitsha Expressway and took her to an isolated building at Awkuzu, where they allegedly raped her repeatedly, while in captivity for two days despite collecting N400,000 as ransom from her relatives.

The statement also noted that the suspects have voluntarily confessed to the crime and the victim was taken to the hospital for medical examination.

However, investigation is still ongoing, after which suspects would be charged to court.

The Command enjoined the public to be wary of this new trend of crime and report suspicious persons through the police emergency number: 07039194332, or the nearest police station for prompt response.