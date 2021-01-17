Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested three suspected armed robbers who came from Lagos State to carry out a robbery operation in Ogun State.

The three suspects were arrested on January 14, 2020, the spokesman of the Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed on Sunday.

The three men: Samuel Sunday, a 20-year-old resident of Fagba in Lagos State; Adeleke Mustapha, 22, resident of Ajala area of Lagos State; and Joel Rotimi, 19, resident of Taju Bello Street, Agbado, Ogun State, were arrested following a distress call received by the police in Ajuwon from residents of Iju-Ishaga area of Ajuwon at about 1:45am that armed hoodlums numbering about six had invaded the area, dispossessing innocent members of the community of their valuables.

Upon the distress call, the Divisional Police Officer for Ajuwon, SP Andrew Akinseye, quickly led his men to the area, where the hoodlums, who took to their heels on sighting policemen, were chased and apprehended.

Recovered from them were a cut to size locally made pistol, four Bajaj motorcycles, weeds suspected to be india hemp, two voters card and two national Identity cards.

The Command’s Commissioner, Edward Awolowo Ajogun, has ordered the transfer of the suspects to State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for discreet investigation.

Ajogun also appealed to members of the public to always make use of the Command’s control room numbers: 08081770416 & 08081770419, whenever in distress for the police to respond swiftly.