Three killed, two injured in Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway crash  

Three persons have been confirmed dead and two others injured in an accident which occurred along the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway last weekend.

The accident occurred Saturday, at Sapaade-Ogere, Ogun State, when a speeding Toyota car with registration number KSF122FB, rammed into a moving truck marked FZE840G.

Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Ogun Sector Command, Ahmed Umar, who confirmed the accident yesterday, said it was as a result of over-speeding and loss of control on the part of the Toyota car driver.

Umar added that the car hit the truck from the rear, adding that the injured victims have been taken to Victory Hospital, Ogere, while dead were deposited at FOS Morgue, Ipara.

He advised motorists to drive defensively and obey traffic rules, regulations to arrive their destinations safely