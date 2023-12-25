Three killed inside church by suspected hoodlums on Christmas Eve

The Catholic Bishop of Abakaliki Diocese, Most Rev. Peter Nworie, has condemned the killing on Christmas eve of three worshippers by suspected hoodlums during a Christmas vigil mass on Sunday night.

The Catholic Bishop disclosed the killing during Monday’s Christmas service at Saint Theresa Cathedral Church.

Swore said the killing occurred at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Nkweagu in Abakaliki Local Government Area of Ebonyi State at 11:30 pm on Sunday.

The Bishop described the incident as sad, disheartening and prayed for the repose of their souls.

He explained that the suspected killers invaded the church while a priest was celebrating a vigil mass service, killing and injuring many others.

According to Nworie, such an unfortunate act had never happened in a church in the state.

“This is the first time such an incident is happening in the church and in Ebonyi state in general,” the Bishop noted.

Earlier, the clergy in his sermon encouraged the people to align themselves with the significance and teaching of Christmas.

He urged the faithful to pray for unity and progress of the state and nation.

All efforts to get reaction from the Ebonyi State Police Command were fruitless as the command is yet to have a new spokesperson.