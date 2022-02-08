Three killed in Anambra accident

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has confirmed the death of three persons from an accident involving a vehicle and a motorcycle in Anambra.

The corps said the accident was recorded along Onitsha-Ayamelum Road in Ayamelum Local Government Area of Anambra on Monday night.

Adeoye Irelewuyi, the Sector Commander of FRSC in Anambra, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria in Awka on Tuesday.

The FRSC boss said that six male adults were involved in the accident, which was caused by excessive speed.

“The crash involved an unidentified commercial driver of a white Toyota Sienna with registration number: ABN504SZ, and an identified rider of a private motorcycle with no registration number, whose name is Okwudili Okeke.

“An eyewitness report indicates that the driver of the Sienna was on top speed while trying to avoid an incoming motorcycle. He hit another motorcycle beside him while on motion, somersaulted and crashed into the bush.

“The victims were rushed to a nearby Primary Health Centre by FRSC personnel in Ayamelum Station Office, where three male adults were confirmed dead,” he said.

Irelewuyi said the bodies of the victims were deposited at the mortuary.

While commiserating with the families of the deceased, he urged motorists to obey traffic rules by desisting from excessive speed and drive within safe speed limits.