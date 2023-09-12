Three killed by gunmen in Enugu

Three persons have been reportedly killed by gunmen suspected to be herdsmen during an attack in Opi-Agu community in Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State.

It was reliably gathered Tuesday that the attack occurred Monday.

The killings came barely two days after another three villagers in Agbada Nenwe community in Aninri local government area of the state were killed by masked gunmen, who invaded the community.

It was gathered that the assailants launched the attack Monday night at Enya Uhuchiri village. While one of the deceased, identified as Chidike Onyeke was said to have been butchered at Agu Udele, a victim was killed at Orie.

According to the source, the herders had arrived around 4 pm on Monday with their cattle in the farms of the villagers. However, after the villagers told them to leave their farms, they left and returned later to attack and kill the villagers.

READ ALSO:

The source explained: “It happened when they came with their cattle. The cattle started eating and destroying crops and vegetables planted by the farmers, some of whom were still in their farms. They (farmers) reacted and chased the herders with their cattle away and warned them never to return to the farms anymore.

“They actually ran away with their cattle and nobody suspected anything evil until in the dead of the night when they invaded people’s houses and inflicted deep cuts on the people.”

Another villager in a post shared on Facebook wrote: “We are now living in fear in the hands of Fulani herdsmen. I just confirmed the death of our brother who they killed yesterday night at Enya Uhuchiri. I also learned about the deaths of two others, including a woman. This is so sad.”

When contacted on the telephone, the state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, said he is yet to be briefed on the incident and promised to react appropriately as soon as he has the information.