Three killed as BRT crushes motorcycle in Lagos

Three persons have lost their lives in an auto crash in the Alakija area of Lagos.

The victims, who were riding on two commercial motorcycles, allegedly had a head-on collision with a Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) vehicle heading to Okokomaiko in the Ojo area of the state from Mile 2.

It was learnt that they were on their way home after a football match at Navy Town also in Ojo, when their motorcycles rammed into the Lagos State government-owned commercial bus.

Irate youths would have set the bus on fire but for the timely arrival of policemen from FESTAC Police Station, led by the Divisional Police Officer, Balogun Gboyega.

The body of one of the motorcyclists was taken away by his people, while the three others were taken to FESTAC Police Station. It was also learnt that the BRT driver was rescued by the police from the angry mob who almost lynched him.

Both the BRT driver and his bus were later taken to the station.

A police source said that most of the okada (motorcycle) riders are not aware that riding on the BRT lane from Okokomaiko to Mile 2 had been outlawed with the commencement of BRT bus operations on the route.

ALSO READ:

Norwegian playwright Jon Fosse wins Nobel Literature Prize

Google announces 11 African startups for inaugural Africa AI First Accelerator program

Kachikwu: I never took bribe from Diezani or her ally

“The state government had earlier last week outlawed the use of the BRT lane by either okada riders or commercial buses. Some of them are aware but even at that they still want to drive or ride on the BRT lane. This accounts for the crash,” the police source said.

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, who confirmed the incident to our correspondent on the phone said the auto crash occurred at about 5.40 pm on Wednesday. Hundeyin said the crash involved a BRT Mercedes bus with registration number BRI 043 belonging to the state and was driven by one Olubor Oluwasegun.

He said the driver was driving along Mile 2 BRT lane heading for Iyana Iba side and that on getting to Alakija, ran over a motorcycle.

“The rider was riding against traffic with two passengers identified as Waidi Kadiri Momoh, 23, and Enegide Azuka, 20. It also involved one other identified as Divine Omosowo. As a result of the accident, four victims sustained injuries. Three died on the spot while Omosowo was rushed to a nearby hospital for medical attention. Two corpses were deposited at the Mainland General Hospital mortuary, Yaba,” he said.

Hundeyin further explained that before the arrival of traffic officers, the rider’s corpse was taken away by his people.