Three inmates Escape from Ogun prison 

Three inmates have escaped from the Ijebu Ode Correctional Centre in Ijebu Ode Local Government Area of Ogun State.

It was gathered that the inmates scaled the fence and bolted away at the early hours of Saturday.

The inmates are: Hammed Adeboyejo convicted for armed robbery and murder, Fatai Taiwo Akande from Ijebu-Igbo also said to have been convicted for murder as well as Aliu Oguntona sentenced for sexual offences.

A statement from Ijebu Imushin Area Command of So-Safe Corps, a security agency established by the state government, hinted at the escape.

The statement reads, “The report reaching us now is that three prisoners escaped from the Ijebu-Ode Correctional Center whose names are, Hammed Adeboyejo who was convicted of Murder/Armed Robbery; Fatai Taiwo Akande from Ijebu-Igbo was sentenced for murder while the third man, Oguntona Aliu was convicted of Sexual Offence, should in case you see any of them, quickly contact the office of So-Safe Corps Command closer to you, the Nigerian Police and any other Security Agency.”

The spokesman for the Nigeria Correctional Service, Ogun State Command, Victor Oyeleke confirmed the incident to Daily Trust in a telephone interview on Tuesday.

Oyeleke said, “Yes, it is confirmed. It happened early hours of Saturday, around 3am.

“A search party to bring the three of them back has been raised. We have their biometrics and we have contacts of their families. We are working together with other sister agencies and in good time, they will be brought back.

When asked if it was a jailbreak, he said “No. Jailbreak is when they attack the facility.”

He assured that the escapees would be rearrested as soon as possible.