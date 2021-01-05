No fewer than nine persons, including three infants, were shot dead on Sunday in Birnin-Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The Chairman of Birnin Gwari Progressives Union, Salisu Haruna, revealed this in a statement on Monday, calling for help from the bandits laying siege to their communities.

Haruna said the latest killing and abduction occurred on Sunday when travellers were attacked at Zankoro, along the dreaded Birnin-Gwari-Kaduna Highway.

Those killed were said to be on their way for a ceremony at Doka in Birnin-Gwari Local Government Area.

On Monday (today), the bandits, also in Zankoro at about 9am, abducted an unspecified number of people and wounded six others now receiving treatment at Buruku along Kaduna-Birnin-Gwari Highway while shooting sporadically.

Haruna said in the last two weeks, bandits terrorising the people of Birnin Gwari, especially those travelling along Birnin Gwari-Funtua and Birnin Gwari-Kaduna highways, have become intensely aggressive as they continue to kill and abduct innocent citizens unabated.

He added: “With dismay, Birnin Gwari Progressives Union (BEPU) frowns at the seemingly laissez-faire attitude towards banditry in Birnin Gwari area by the governments at all levels.

“From December 20th , 2020 to January 4th, 2021, bandits have mercilessly terrorized the people of Birnin Gwari thereby kidnapping them at homes, farms and during travels.

“The bandits have ruthlessly been killing the people of Birnin Gwari and the Kaduna state government has evidently chosen to take off her eyes from our pathetic situation, at least by acknowledging cases of abductions and serial killings by the bandits as it does on other areas like Lere of recent.

“Hence, BEPU tersely calls on the Kaduna State Government to note that: There are cases of kidnappings and killings everyday along Birnin Gwari-Kaduna and Birnin Gwari-Funtua highways.

“There are more than 40 abductees currently at the mercy of the bandits who were kidnapped between 20th December 2020 and Monday 4th January 2021; some of them have been reported terribly ill.

“A total of Nine (9) innocent travelers were killed at Zankoro along Birnin Gwari-Kaduna highway on Sunday 3rd January 2021.

“A total of 11 people were kidnapped at Dan Kungi village on Sunday 3rd January 2021.

“BEPU therefore calls on the government to deploy immediate response squad to mount offensive operations along Birnin Gwari Kaduna and Birnin Gwari Funtua highways.

“We also urge the government to sit up to its responsibility and protect the lives and property of defenceless people of Birnin Gwari whose bloods are spilled daily by the bandits.

“We seriously urge the government to launch an offensive attack to neutralize bandits terrorising Birnin Gwari increasingly whose skills and warfare strategies are advanced every day.

“Enough is enough.”