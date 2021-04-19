Three staffers of the Independent National Electoral Commission serving in Borno State died on Sunday 18th April 2021 in a road accident.

This was disclosed on Monday in a statement by the National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye.

“On Sunday 18th April 2021, the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for the state, Mohammed Magaji Ibrahim informed the Commission that an Electoral Officer (EO) and some Assistant Electoral Officers (AEOs) travelling from some local government areas to Maiduguri for a special training ahead of the conversion of Voting Points into Polling Units were involved in the accident,” Okoye said.

Adamu Mohammed, an Electoral Officer, Biu Local Government Area; Abubakar Hamma Joda and Suleiman Umar – both Assistant Electoral Officers (AEO), Damboa Local Government Area, died while five others sustained injuries.

Okoye said the deceased officials who were indigenes of Adamawa would be buried on Monday, 19th April 2021, in Yola, while the injured staff members are receiving treatment in a Specialist Hospital in Maiduguri.

“It will be recalled that last week, the Commission commenced nationwide train-the-trainers workshop in Abuja involving Heads of Operations Departments drawn from all the states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The training is to be cascaded to state level nationwide ahead of the field work for the physical conversion of the VPs to PUs. The aim is to conclude the exercise ahead of the resumption of the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) on 28th June 2021,” the statement added.

The commission prayed for the repose of the deceased’s souls, and condoled with their families.