The police in Lagos, on Thursday, arraigned three men before a Badagry Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing Soda Ash Light chemical, valued at N2 million

The defendants: Wasiu Balogun, 40; Azeez Oyedeji, 35 and Alaka Ashimiyu, 50, whose addresses were not provided, are facing charges of conspiracy and stealing.

They, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The prosecutor, ASP Akpan Ikem, told the court that the defendants committed the offences on November 18, at about 2:35 am. at Connect Rail Service, Oto-Awori area of Lagos.

Nkem said that the defendants stole Soda Ash Light chemical, valued at N2 million, property of Connect Rail Service Limited.

He said that the offence contravened Section 287 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

The Chief Magistrate, Patrick Adekomaya, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N200,000 each, with two sureties each in like sum.

He, thereafter, adjourned the case till January 18, 2021, for hearing.