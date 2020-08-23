Gov. Ugwuanyi visits IPOB, security clash scene, assures return to normalcy

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has appealed to people of the state to remain calm as normalcy has returned to the state after the clash between security agencies and the Indigenous People of Biafra.

Ugwuanyi made the appeal when he visited the scene of the clash between the Indigenous People of Biafra members and some security agencies at Emene in the state on Sunday.

The governor urged residents of the area to go about their normal business as peace has returned.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that security agencies and IPOB members clashed at Emene Community Secondary School in Enugu on Sunday.

NAN reports that some policemen stormed an IPOB meeting at Community Secondary School, Emene and attempted to disperse the group.

Their actions were resisted and the encounter turned bloody.

Meanwhile, the Enugu State Police Command has confirmed that four persons were feared dead during the clash.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Ahmed Abdurahman, said five IPOB members involved in the clash were arrested.

He told newsmen that trouble started when the Department of State Services went on a covert operation in Emene early Sunday morning but they were overwhelmed and two of their officials allegedly abducted by IPOB members.

Abdurahman said the DSS called in the police and army backup for rescue.

He noted that the police was able to rescue one of the DSS officials in a building where he was held hostage.

He said: “However, four persons lost their lives: two were hacked to death with machetes and one passerby set ablaze.

“Many of the IPOB members also escaped with bullet wound and police have started tracing them.”

Abdurrahman urged health facilities to treat anyone with bullet wounds but should report such cases to the police.

One of the arrested IPOB members, Ebube Agu, told journalists that they were having a martial art training for self defence when they were accosted.

Agu said they were not armed as claimed by the police.