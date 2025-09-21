Three finalists emerge, battle for $100,000 2025 Nigeria Prize for Literature

The Advisory Board for The Nigeria Prize for Literature has announced the finalists for the 2025 edition of the Prize, with three persons battling for a prize money of $100,000.

The Nigeria Prize for Literature is sponsored by Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG).

The finalists for the year were adjudged the top contenders for the prize, out of a total of 252 books entered for the competition.

The Nigeria Prize for Literature rotates among four genres of literature: prose fiction, poetry, drama, and children’s literature.

This year’s focus is on prose fiction.

The shortlisted books in alphabetical order of their titles are: Sanya by Oyin Olugbile, The Road to the Country by Chigozie Obioma, and This Motherless Land by Nikki May.

In July 2025, 11 selected works were released in a longlist and recognised by the Advisory Board.

After a process of adjudication described by the Chairman of the Advisory Board for The Nigeria Prize for Literature, Professor Akachi Adimora-Ezeigbo, “as intense, rigorous and meticulous”, three authors were during the week, unveiled as finalists for this year’s edition of the prize.

Reflecting on the announcement of the shortlist, Prof. Adimora-Ezeigbo described the earlier 11 longlisted books from which the shortlisted works were selected, as excellent entries, adding that the challenges, which the judges faced this year during adjudication, were daunting and unprecedented.

She commended the judges for a thoughtful and rigorous selection and reiterated the Advisory Board’s commitment to excellence in literature and nurturing a strong reading culture.

On the 2025 edition focus for the prize, Professor Adimora-Ezeigbo underscored the power of prose fiction in shaping minds, and emphasised the importance of relevance, quality, and imagination in storytelling for the next generation.

What was once described as a fiercely competitive 2025 edition of The Nigeria Prize for Literature now appears to have been an underestimation of the intensity of the race.

The winner of the most prestigious prize in Africa will be unveiled at the grand award ceremony slated for October 10, 2025.

