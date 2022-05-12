Three fear dead, many injured as explosion rocks Kabba

No fewer than three persons are feared dead and many others injured in an explosion that occurred in Kabba, Kogi State on Wednesday evening.

Sources told the News Agency of Nigeria that the incident occurred at a beer parlour around Lewu Junction, Kabba.

The source also said that the incident occurred at about 9:45pm when people were making merry in the beer parlour.

The source explained: “I heard a loud sound not far from where I was and as I went there, I saw three bodies, while the injured were taken to hospital.

“The injured were taken to St. John’s General Hospital in Kabba for medical attention.”

Also an Okada rider simply called Dele said: “It was a bomb blast because the sound was so devastating as people died and several others were injured.

“I saw how the victims were picked and taken to the hospital by security personnel in Kabba.”

The Commissioner, Kogi State Police Command, Edward Egbuka, told the NAN that reports indicated that it was a gas explosion and not bomb blast.

Edward said his officers were on top of the situation and that he would give more details on the explosion after investigations.