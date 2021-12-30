Three fake security agents, others arrested with 427kg drugs in Borno, Abuja

Three drug traffickers wearing uniforms of security agencies to escape scrutiny have been arrested by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, with over 427 kilograms of illicit drugs in Borno state and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

While Yakubu Kotri, impersonating as a military personnel was arrested on Wednesday, 29th December driving a gulf car loaded with Cannabis Sativa weighing 208 kilograms on his way to Bama, Borno state, another suspect, Salisu Mohammed who adorned the uniform of another security agency to traffic Tramadol to Bama was also nabbed by narcotic officers on patrol on the route same day.

Although the pictures of the arrest of Yakubu Kotri in uniform have been trending on social media since Wednesday, the agency wishes to disclaim such because the suspect has not been confirmed to be a serving military personnel.

In the same vein, another impersonator, Dada Adekunle was on Wednesday arrested along with his 60-year-old accomplice, Usman Isa, in Abaji area of FCT with 15.843kg Cannabis, while 20kg of the same drug was seized from Alfred Aminu who was intercepted at Gwagwalada same day.

Meanwhile, in Plateau a commercial DAF truck with registration number GME 874 YX, coming from Onitsha, Anambra State to Mubi, Adamawa State was intercepted on Tuesday 28th Dec along Jos-Bauchi Road. Upon search, 7.8kg of 225mg Tramadol was recovered. Also on Tuesday in Yauri area of Bauchi state, operatives arrested one Shaft’atu Abubakar with 174 kilograms of cannabis and 2.1kg Diazepam, while a suspected bandit, Usman Sani was arrested in Dan-Anacha town, Gasol LGA, Taraba with two pistols and ammunition.

Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (retired) has commended officers and men of Borno, FCT, Plateau and Taraba state commands for their vigilance. He said the arrest of the fake security agents should serve as a warning to drug traffickers who want to wear uniforms of security agencies as a cover to escape scrutiny, adding that they would not go undetected.