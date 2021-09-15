Three employees docked for allegedly stealing electronics from hotel

Three employees who allegedly stole electrical appliances from a hotel worth N2.1 million on Wednesday appeared in an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court.

The police charged Ibrahim Suleiman, 32, security guard; Anefiok Aaron, 27, bar man; and Ahmed Haruna, 32, security guard, who live at Oke Ira area of Ogba, Lagos with conspiracy, stealing and receiving stolen goods.

The Prosecution Counsel, ASP Raji Akeem, told the court that the offence were committed in July 2021 at Vanilla suites, Fadunsin Avenue, Ogba.

Akeem said the defendants and others at large stole 13 refrigerators, eight LG plasma TV, 21 standing fans, all worth N2.170 million, property of Abayo Nwadike.

Akeem also added that Suleiman, who is a security guard in the hotel, could not give an explanation on the missing electronics.

The prosecutor said it was at the police station that Suleiman mentioned the other defendants as his accomplice.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 287, 328 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Chief Magistrate O.I. Adelaja admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N300,000 each with two sureties in like sum.

Adelaja adjourned the case until October 26 for mention